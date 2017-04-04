Police chase ends when suspect crashes vehicle

KTNV Staff
11:45 AM, Apr 3, 2017
6 hours ago

The pursuit ended in the area of East Flamingo Road and Escondido Street when the suspect crashed his vehicle.

KTNV
Las Vegas police say that a suspected thief crashed his or her car after a short chase on Monday morning.

At approximately 10:42 a.m., officers spotted a vehicle in the 900 block of East Twain Avenue that they believed was involved in a robbery on March 31.

The person driving the vehicle refused to stop and a chase began.

The suspect received minor injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

