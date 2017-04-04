Police chase ends when suspect crashes vehicle

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 51°
The pursuit ended in the area of East Flamingo Road and Escondido Street when the suspect crashed his vehicle.
Las Vegas police say that a suspected thief crashed his or her car after a short chase on Monday morning. At approximately 10:42 a.m., officers spotted a vehicle in the 900 block of East Twain Avenue that they believed was involved in a robbery on March 31. The person driving the vehicle refused to stop and a chase began. The pursuit ended in the area of East Flamingo Road and Escondido Street when the suspect crashed his vehicle. The suspect received minor injuries. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.