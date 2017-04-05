UPDATE: Mug shot released for suspect arrested in homeless man's murder

UPDATE ON APRIL 4: A mug shot has been released for Daniel Clubb.

UPDATE ON MARCH 29: The homeless man who was killed has been identified as 50-year-old Vincent Varos. No city of residence listed.

UPDATE MARCH 28: A man has been arrested on a murder charge after the fight last Friday.

Initially, a traffic officer responded to the 6100 block of West Flamingo Road to investigate an initial report of a possible auto/pedestrian accident. Upon arrival, the adult male victim was being treated by medical personnel, and the officer discovered the man was not the victim of a traffic accident, but of a battery.

The victim was transported to the UMC Trauma Center with a critical head injury and was not expected to survive.

Las Vegas police homicide detectives determined the victim was a homeless male who lived near the area. On the day of the incident, the victim went to a convenience store near where he was found, and it is believed a physical fight occurred with another man.

Detectives identified 38-year-old Daniel Clubb as the suspect in this incident.

On Sunday, the victim was pronounced brain dead.

On Tuesday, Clubb was taken into custody by the Criminal Apprehension Team and he was transported to the Clark County Detention Center where he faces one count of murder.

This is the 37th homicide investigated by the LVMPD in 2017. The identity of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Detectives wish to speak with two witnesses who were with the victim just prior to officers’ arrival. Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555.

ORIGINAL STORY

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -- A person has been transported to University Medical Center after a fight Friday afternoon.



According to Las Vegas police, the incident was reported around 3 p.m. at Rapid Cash, located at 6115 W. Flamingo Road, near Jones Boulevard.



The person is being treated for a brain bleed. The person is in critical condition.



Homicide detectives are investigating in case the person dies.



This is a developing story. Check back to 13 Action News for updates.