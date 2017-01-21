Person shot in leg near Twain, Maryland Parkway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A person was shot in the leg Friday evening.

The shooting was reported around 6:10 p.m. in the 3600 block of Maryland Parkway, near Twain Avenue.

Police said the victim was traveling southbound on Maryland Parkway as a passenger in a SUV when the driver of a silver sedan in the lane to the right fired one round through the passenger door of the SUV.

The person shot was transported to UMC Trauma with a non-life threatening injury.

