UPDATE: Suspect arrested after fatal stabbing near Nellis, Stewart

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - JAN 29 UPDATE: Police identified 54-year-old Arnold Whitehead as the suspect in this case. He was taken into custody near the 5200 block of Stewart Avenue and booked on one count of Murder with a deadly weapon.

ORIGINAL STORY

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -- A man has died after a stabbing Saturday afternoon.

The stabbing was reported around 4 p.m. in the 320 block of North Nellis Boulevard, near Stewart Avenue. It happened along the trail behind the wash in the area.

The 34-year-old black man was found with a stab wound to the chest. He was transported to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

The suspect is described as a black man about 5'10" and 130 pounds with a big braid in hair and tan winter jacket. He was armed with a knife.

