Pahrump man arrested after trying to bribe sergeant over marijuana grow

PAHRUMP (KTNV) - A Pahrump man was arrested after officials say he tried to bribe a sheriff's sergeant to look the other way on his marijuana grow.



Around 5 p.m. Wednesday, 51-year-old Robert Samuel Behrens came to the Nye County Sheriff's Office Pahrump substation front office specifically asking to speak with Operations Sgt. Boruchowitz.



Behrens stated he was incarcerated with James Marshall, an inmate previously arrested by Boruchowitz, who is currently incarcerated in the Nye County Detention Center, and that based on their conversations he felt Boruchowitz was "shady" and wanted to know if Boruchowitz would accept money to look the other way while Behrens grew marijuana in Amargosa Valley illegally.



Boruchowitz immediately summoned an undercover detective from the Nye County Sheriff's Office Scorpion Task Force who responded with Boruchowitz to speak with Behrens outside of the Sheriff's Office. During that conversation with Boruchowitz and the Scorpion Task Force Detective Behrens repeated his bribe this time going into more detail, offering the undercover detective $30,000 to ensure he did not get arrested while growing marijuana illegally.



At the conclusion of this conversation, Behrens was arrested and transported to the Nye County Detention Center and was booked with a bail amount of $25,000.