UPDATE: Couple arrested in violent apartment dispute

UPDATE AUG. 15: Both Williams and Burt have been arrested, according to the District Attorney's Office.

ORIGINAL STORY

The District Attorney's Office is asking for your help finding a man and his girlfriend, who were responsible for a violent crime during a dispute at an apartment complex.

The suspect's name is Ezekiel Williams, and when he's caught he'll face charges of attempted murder for allegedly shooting a man in the stomach because his girlfriend, Carmen Burt, said she was "disrespected" during an argument.

"What's most remarkable about Mr. Williams is he's a three-time ex-felon, and one of the prior convictions was for manslaughter," said District Attorney Steve Wolfson, "so he's not supposed to have a weapon in the first place."

Wolfson says he considers Burt an accomplice because she encouraged Williams to shoot a man from an apartment balcony.

If you have any information on Ezekiel Williams or Carmen Burt, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555. You don't have to give your name, and you could be eligible for a cash reward.