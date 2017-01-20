Officers go door-to-door to solve three shootings near Flamingo, Boulder Highway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Las Vegas police received help from Henderson police trying to solve three shootings in three nights.



Officers showed up in force near Boulder Highway and Flamingo Road. They had no leads on two of the crimes so they went door-to-door in the complex talking with residents.



"When they see us just individually out one-on-one, they are a little reluctant in this area," said Las Vegas police Capt. Jim Seebock. "Now when they see us going to every door and we are walking in, they are more apt to share information with us."



Police said a tactic about a month ago was very productive.