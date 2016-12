NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - North Las Vegas police are investigating a suspicious death in the 300 block of Princess Avenue near West Carey Avenue and North Commerce Street.

BREAKING: North Las Vegas Firefighters find a body in a home after responding to a fire, now investigating as arson/suspicious death pic.twitter.com/451Jp1F32Y — Marissa Kynaston (@marissaktnv) December 22, 2016



The North Las Vegas Police Department sent out a tweet at approximately 5 a.m.

#NLVPD Officers are investigating a suspicious death in the 300 blk of Princess. PIO on scene. — NLVPD (@NLVPD) December 22, 2016



Firefighters found the body of a man inside of a house after they were called to the fire on Princess.

A fire investigator believes that the fire was set on purpose and the death is related.

UPDATE: Dozens of family and friends showing up to the scene to support each other after a man found dead in house fire pic.twitter.com/HvjVaZ8FN8 — Marissa Kynaston (@marissaktnv) December 22, 2016

At this time, no one is in custody.

The Clark County coroner will identify the deceased after relatives have been notified.