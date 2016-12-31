North Las Vegas police investigating man's death as homicide

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A man is dead in a homicide in North Las Vegas Friday evening.

North Las Vegas police are investigating the incident near Lake Mead Boulevard and Losee Road. Police said a passerby spotted the man's body around 6 p.m.

One man was transported to University Medical Center where he died. Police believe the man was shot at least one time.

Police said he appears to be in his 20s.

Eastbound Lake Mead Boulevard was closed in the area of the homicide while police investigated.

The suspect remains at large.

Anyone with information about this case should contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111 or call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.