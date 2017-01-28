Nextdoor helps Henderson police fight crime

HENDERSON (KTNV) - Henderson police recently celebrated one year of its partnership with neighborhood social network Nextdoor.



For police, Nextdoor is a high-tech enhancement to the neighborhood watch program and Henderson police are pleased how well it works.



What makes the Nextdoor unique is it allows citizens and police to hone-in on a specific neighborhood to report suspicious activity in a social media type format.



Henderson police follow Nextdoor, which allows them to efficiently use its resources and get quick access to information for investigators.



"If we have a neighborhood that's we are seeing a series going on, a burglary series, again, instead of the entire city getting blasted with information, we're able to localize that," said Officer Scott Williams. "So we can upload surveillance images things like that they can report to us videos, images and all of that can be shared to us through that portal."



When Henderson police started the Nextdoor partnership a year ago, there were 10,000 citizens in the loop. It has since tripled and Williams says it's like deputizing 30,000 residents to keep Henderson safe.