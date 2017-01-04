Nevada attorney indicted on theft and exploitation charges

A Grand Jury secured an indictment against attorney Robert Graham on Tuesday. He faces three counts of Theft and three counts of Exploitation of an Older/Vulnerable person. Two counts of Destroying Evidence were also included in the indictment.

Graham faces 1-10 years for each theft charge, 2-20 years for each exploitation charge, and up to 364 days in jail for destroying evidence.

The District Attorney's office anticipates filing additional charges, as an ongoing investigation suggests that there may be more victims. Thus far, Graham's victims face an estimated loss of $2.1 million, though the Nevada State Bar says that number could be as high as $13 million.

“Attorneys are held to a high ethical standard, which evokes a certain level of trust from their clients, and the violation of that trust is unacceptable," said Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson. He felt it was necessary to quickly seek an indictment to preserve the evidence of the case and to prevent Graham from causing any further financial damage.

The court set bail for Graham at $5 million.

CLARK COUNTY (KTNV) -