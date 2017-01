LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Multiple suspects robbed a business at gunpoint on Thursday at the 3600 block of South Rainbow Boulevard, near Twain Avenue.



The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says that the suspects were described as black male adults. One was armed with a handgun.



Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the LVMPD Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.