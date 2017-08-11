Most wanted in Las Vegas for week of August 7

Police in the Las Vegas area are asking for the public's help in locating the following individuals. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Around 2:53 a.m. Aug. 8, a robbery occurred in the 5400 block of Vegas Drive, near Michael Way. Police said three Hispanic males 16-20 years old entered the store. Two suspects ran off with cases of beer, while the third suspect threatened the victim with a black firearm. The suspects are all described as being between 5'6" and 5'7" with two with think builds and the third with a heavy build. The first suspect was wearing a black hat, gray shirt, black pants and black and white Adidas shoes, the second a black shirt, brown pants, and black shoes with white soles and the third a black button up shirt, blue jean pants and black shoes, while armed with a black firearm.

Around 8:53 p.m. Aug. 6, three suspects committed an armed robbery to the Dotty's located near St. Rose Parkway and Las Vegas Boulevard. The suspects brandished a firearm and took an undisclosed amount of money from the employee. No one was injured during the robbery.

The suspects were described as a black man between 20-25 years of age, 5’8”-5’10” tall and 160-170 pounds while wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and gray gloves; unknown race man between 20-25 years of age, 5’6”-5’7” tall and 150-160 pounds while wearing a black sweatshirt and gray or blue jeans; and a black man 20-25 years of age, 5’6”-5’7” tall and 150-160 pounds while wearing a black shirt and light blue or white jeans.



Around 8 p.m. Aug. 4, a robbery occurred at Kohl's in the 8600 block of West Charleston Boulevard, near Durango Drive. The suspect is described as being a Hispanic male, approximately 6' tall and approximately 180 pounds wearing a gray and maroon hat, gray short sleeve hoodie and dark camouflage pants.

Police said a man wanted in two bank robberies -- one successful and one an attempt -- has hit another one -- months after the initial incidents.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 30s 5’9”-6’ with a thin build.



On April 24, an attempted bank robbery occurred near the intersection of Nellis Boulevard and Sahara Avenue. The suspect entered the bank and stood in line, posing as a customer. The suspect approached a bank employee and demanded money with a note. No weapon was seen. The employee became frightened and the suspect ended up exiting the business with no money taken.



On April 30, another bank robbery occurred near the intersection of Maryland Parkway and Sahara Avenue. The same suspect from the April 24 bank robbery entered the bank and approached an employee. He demanded money with a note. No weapon was seen. The employee complied and gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money.



On Aug. 3, the same suspect entered a bank near the intersection of Maryland Parkway and Sahara Avenue. The suspect entered the bank and approached an employee. He demanded money with a note. No weapon was seen. The employee complied and gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money.

Police are looking for two suspects after a robbery that occurred on August 2. Two black male suspects entered a market located in the 7000 block of West Charleston Boulevard and threatened an employee and a customer with a firearm. They then took an

unknown amount of money.



Suspect Descriptions: