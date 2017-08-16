Most wanted in Las Vegas for week of August 14

Police in the Las Vegas area are asking for the public's help in locating the following individuals. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

A suspect armed with a shotgun robbed employees inside a retail business at the 5000 block of West Charleston on August 15. He is described as a Hispanic male, possibly in his 20s, 5 feet 2 inches to 5 feet 5 inches tall, and 140 to 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing Clark County Detention Center apparel, with the letters "CCDC" on the back of his shirt.