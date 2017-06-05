Most wanted in Las Vegas area for week of June 4

North Las Vegas police are asking for help in locating the following suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police are Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

On April 16 at about 5:10 p.m., officers responded to a robbery of a Game Stop in the 2000 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard, near Civic Center Drive. Witnesses reported two males entered the business, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money and merchandise. The suspects took items of merchandise and fled the area.



The first suspect is described as an African American male about 6’4” tall and heavy set with a medium to dark complexion and a mustache. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black and grey sweater and black pants. He was armed with a black revolver.



The second suspect was described as possibly being a Hispanic male about 5’7” tall with a thin build and light complexion. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black mask and black sweater with the number “23” on it.