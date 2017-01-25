Mohave County man arrested on charges of sexually assaulting 17-year-old family member

KINGMAN, Ariz. (KTNV) - A Mohave County man was arrested on 11 counts of various sex offenses Monday.



Mohave County Sheriff’s detectives arrested 41-year-old Shawn Douglas Cameron, of Golden Valley, for three counts of sexual abuse per domestic violence, three counts of sexual assault per domestic violence, three counts of sexual conduct with a minor per domestic violence and two counts of molestation of child per domestic violence, all felonies.



At about 8:20 a.m., the School Resource Officer at the Kingman High School was informed by school officials of a sex offense report involving a student. Investigations revealed a 17-year-old female victim has been sexually assaulted by Cameron, a family member, at their residence. Further investigations determined the abuse was ongoing.



Department of Child Safety was notified.



Approximately 8 p.m., detectives contacted Cameron at the Department of Child Safety Office in Kingman where he was taken into custody without incident. Cameron was transported and booked into the Mohave County Jail.



Department of Child Safety removed the victim from the home.