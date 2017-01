LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Las Vegas police took a man into custody after a barricade situation Saturday evening.



The incident was reported around 5:30 p.m. near Nellis and Lake Mead boulevards.



Police said a woman came running out of the house with kids. According to police, a man with a gun initially refused to come outside of a house during the domestic disturbance.



He was later found in the backyard with no weapons about an hour later.