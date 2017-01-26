UPDATE: The victim was determined to be an 11-year-old boy.

Police say three suspects walked up the driveway and fired almost two dozen rounds from a handgun into the residence.

The child sustained a wound to his chest and arm and was transported to the UMC Trauma in critical condition. The victim spent several days in the hospital, but has been released and continues to recover from his injuries.

Police need your help in identifying and locating the three suspects involved in this shooting. The three men could only be described as Hispanic, and they arrived at the residence in a light-colored SUV, but were gone on officers’ arrival. If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

ORIGINAL STORY:

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -- A male resident was shot in his home near the 600 block of 23rd Street.

Police say the incident took place around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Unknown suspects walked up to the window of a residence and shot into it.

A male resident was hit by one of the rounds in his front torso.He was taken to the hospital where he is in critical but stable condition.