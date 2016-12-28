20-year-old man shot and killed near Tropicana, Duneville

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A 20-year-old man was shot and killed in an apparent gang-related shooting Tuesday evening.



The shooting was reported around 6:30 p.m. off Duneville Street, not far from Tropicana Avenue. Las Vegas police are investigating it as a homicide.

Police said the man was shot several times after he and a girl went over to an alleged gang that was spraying graffiti along a wall in the apartment complex. He was then chased down and shot multiple times in a parking lot. The girl was not injured.

He was initially taken to UMC Trauma, where he was pronounced dead about 40 minutes after the shooting.

The suspect vehicle may be a four-door black Honda Civic, according to police. There were three males involved in the shooting.



This is a developing story. Check back to 13 Action News for updates.