Man sentenced in deadly 2015 tour bus crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - The man behind a fiery tour bus crash near downtown Las Vegas last year will spend the next 15 to 45 years behind bars.



Two people were killed when police said Jonathan Donner ran a red light and crashed into the bus, causing it to flip onto its side and burst into flames.



Investigators said Donner's blood alcohol level was two and a half times to legal limit at the time of the September 2015 crash.

Donner pleaded guilty in October to two counts of DUI causing the deaths of German tourist Rolf Kloeppel and tour driver Jose Francisco Cosenza. Donner also pleaded guilty to DUI causing substantial bodily harm for burns and injuries suffered by Kloeppel's wife and a couple from Cedar Rapids, Iowa.