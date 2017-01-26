Man sentenced 10 years to life in girlfriend's death

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A man accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death will spend at least 10 years behind bars.



Police said Skyler Fowler killed Chelsey Lagle in her apartment near Tropicana Avenue and Spencer Street last March.

He was sentenced to 10 years to life for second-degree murder plus 5 to 20 years for use of a deadly weapon.



Court documents say Fowler called 911 after the incident, admitting to doing mushrooms and killing his girlfriend.