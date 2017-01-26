Man sentenced 10 years to life in girlfriend's death

Katherine Jarvis
5:55 PM, Jan 25, 2017

Police said Skyler Fowler killed Chelsey Lagle in her apartment near Tropicana Avenue and Spencer Street last March.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A man accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death will spend at least 10 years behind bars.

He was sentenced to 10 years to life for second-degree murder plus 5 to 20 years for use of a deadly weapon.

Court documents say Fowler called 911 after the incident, admitting to doing mushrooms and killing his girlfriend.

