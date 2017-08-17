31-year-old Jovan Greene pleaded guilty on Wednesday to robbing over $200,000 from an armored vehicle with a baseball bat and for stealing 18 firearms from a gun store, according to U.S. Attorney Steven Myhre for the District of Nevada.



Greene admitted in his plea agreement that he and at least one other person were both armed with baseball bats and robbed a Garda Cash Logistics armored truck on Oct. 5, 2012. One of the robbers struck the driver with a bat, causing the driver to drop a bag containing about $210,889.



Then on Sept. 8, 2016, Greene robbed the 2nd Amendment Gun shop at 4570 North Rancho Drive. He stole a total of 18 handguns, rifles, and a suppressor from the display cases and racks inside the business.



Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 16, 2017. Greene faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the armored vehicle robbery charge, and up to 10 years and a $250,000 fine for robbing the gun store.