Man in critical condition after Tuesday stabbing

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A man is hospitalized in critical condition after a stabbing Tuesday afternoon. The stabbing was reported around 3:45 p.m. near Tropicana Avenue and San Anselmo Street, near Nellis Boulevard. Police said the stabbing was a result of a fight between two males. The suspect was last seen driving a Honda Civic. This is a developing story. Check back to 13 Action News for updates.