Man in critical condition after Tuesday stabbing

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A man is hospitalized in critical condition after a stabbing Tuesday afternoon.



The stabbing was reported around 3:45 p.m. near Tropicana Avenue and San Anselmo Street, near Nellis Boulevard.



Police said the stabbing was a result of a fight between two males.



The suspect was last seen driving a Honda Civic.



