Man in critical condition after Tuesday stabbing

Katherine Jarvis
4:07 PM, Jan 10, 2017
26 mins ago

The stabbing was reported around 3:45 p.m. near Tropicana Avenue and San Anselmo Street, near Nellis Boulevard. Police said the stabbing was a result of a fight between two males.

KTNV

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A man is hospitalized in critical condition after a stabbing Tuesday afternoon.

The stabbing was reported around 3:45 p.m. near Tropicana Avenue and San Anselmo Street, near Nellis Boulevard.

Police said the stabbing was a result of a fight between two males.

The suspect was last seen driving a Honda Civic.

This is a developing story. Check back to 13 Action News for updates.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top