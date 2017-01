NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A man is hospitalized in critical condition following a shooting in North Las Vegas Friday afternoon.



It occurred around 2:15 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of West Gowan Road, near Martin Luther King Boulevard.

He was taken to UMC Trauma.

No suspects are in custody. North Las Vegas police are continuing to investigate.

