Man dies in northeast Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A man has died in a shooting Monday night.

The shooting was reported around 9:15 p.m. in the 2200 block of Exeter Drive, near Lake Mead and Hollywood boulevards.

The man later died at University Medical Center.

Police said the victim was in his 40s. 13 Action News was told he lived feet away from where he was shot in the parking lot. The victim's girlfriend was inside the apartment but did not witness the shooting.

This is the 3rd homicide investigated by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in 2017.

Witnesses told police multiple suspects were seen running away after shots were fired. No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back to 13 Action News for updates.