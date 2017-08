A man arrested for breaking into Sen. Dean Heller's office has been identified as 62-year-old Richard Holley. He was arrested on Aug. 14 and has been booked into Clark County Detention Center on charges of extortion, burglary and intimidating a police officer.

The break-in happened on July 16 at around 9 a.m. The person who broke in left behind a threatening letter addressed to Heller.

The police later released surveillance video of the suspect and asked for the public's help in identifying the man.