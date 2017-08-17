LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - The District Attorney's Office is asking for help finding a man accused of pulling a gun inside a church during his mother's funeral.



62-year-old Claudie Childeres Jr. is wanted on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and the possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.



"This is back in February of this year," said District Attorney Steve Wolfson, "and when the people that were attending the funeral were paying their respects to his mother, who was lying up there in a casket, he was very upset and he pulled a gun and he pointed it at people."



Wolfson says he understands Childeres was distraught, but still needs to be brought to justice. He hopes Childeres will turn himself in.



If you know where police can find Claudie Childeres Jr., call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.