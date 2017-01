LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Las Vegas police are seeking a woman suspected in an attempted bank robbery Tuesday.



The incident occurred in the 3000 block of West Sahara Avenue, near Richfield Boulevard.



Police said the woman entered the business and presented a note demanding money from employees. The suspect was unsuccessful and fled from the business without any money.



The suspect is described as a white woman in her 50s, 5’3”-5’5,” 120-140 pounds and wearing a light colored beanie, light gray jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.



Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.