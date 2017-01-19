LVMPD seeks man suspected of shooting during robberies

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Las Vegas police are seeking a man suspected in shooting during multiple robberies this month.



Between Jan. 7 and Jan. 17, a series of robberies have taken place in the eastern part of the Las Vegas valley. Police did not specify locations of the robberies or how many incidents occurred.



The suspect is described as being a bilingual Hispanic man in his early to mid twenties. The suspect is approximately 5'9" with an average build. The suspect commonly wears a bandana covering the lower part of his face, a gray two-tone hooded sweatshirt, prescription glasses, and carries several different firearms.

The suspect has fired at the victims during two of these robberies.



Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.