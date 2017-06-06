LVMPD searching for 2 armed robbers in SW Las Vegas

On June 5, at approximately 8:40 P.M. an armed robbery occurred at a cellular telephone store in the 7300 block of South Rainbow Boulevard.



The business was preparing to close when two suspects entered, while armed with handguns. There were several people in the store when the take-over style robbery occurred. Clerks were ordered to

produce several cellular telephones that the suspects were able to get away with.



No one was injured during the robbery and the suspects fled in an unknown light colored mid-sized sedan.



Suspect 1 is described as a Black male with facial hair approx. 6'3" and 220#. He was armed with a small framed

handgun.



Suspect 2 is described as a White male approximately 6'0" and 180-200#. He was armed with a large-framed

black handgun.



Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit

www.crimestoppersofnv.com.



Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.