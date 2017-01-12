Las Vegas police seek Monday armed robbery suspect

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Las Vegas police are seeking a young man suspected of robbing a business near Boulder Highway this week.



On Monday, an armed robbery occurred near Boulder Highway and Indios Avenue. The suspect entered the business and produced a firearm, demanding money from employees. Shortly after the robbery, the suspect fled from the business with an undisclosed amount of money.



The suspect is described as a Hispanic male between 18 and 21 years of age, 5'6" with a thin build and wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and dark jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.