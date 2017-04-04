Las Vegas police give more details on 2 recent shootings

Las Vegas police held a press briefing April 3 to discuss two recent officer-involved shootings.

The first one happened on March 30 in the 900 block of River Trader Street.

The suspect in the first shooting is a 16-year-old boy and is currently housed at Clark County Juvenile Detention Center. He has not been charged as an adult so police are not releasing his identity.

The second one happened on March 31 in the 4800 block of Westmoreland Drive.

In the second shooting, Marcus Thomas faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon on a protected person, resisting arrest with a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, prohibited person in possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon after he released from University Medical Center. He remains in stable condition after the shooting.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Force Investigation Team is currently investigating the officers' use of force in both incidents. Their findings will be forwarded to the Clark County District Attorney for review.

An examination of both shootings is being conducted by the LVMPD Critical Incident Review Team. This review will focus on policy, tactics and training as it relates to this use of force.