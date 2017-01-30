Henderson man pleads guilty to disability insurance fraud

A Henderson man has pleaded guilty to insurance fraud.



45-year-old Frank Duke Nguyen was accused of making fraudulent claims for disability insurance benefits. The fraudulent acts were committed between November 2011 and March 2014.



During that time, Nguyen repeatedly falsely informed RiverSource Life Insurance Company that he was not working in any capacity when in fact, Nguyen continued to work full-time as a dentist. As a result of those false statements, Nguyen wrongly collected more than $141,000 in disability insurance benefits.



Insurance fraud is punishable by up to four years of imprisonment and a fine of no more than $5,000. The sentencing hearing for Nguyen is scheduled for May 23 in the Eighth Judicial District Court.



This case was investigated and prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Insurance Fraud Unit.