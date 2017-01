LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - There are many gun owners around the Las Vegas valley and they're all prime targets for thieves.



Police said one man recently stole an AR-15 during a burglary.



13 Action News Crime and Safety Expert Randy Sutton says the reason is simple.



"So many of the weapons used against law enforcement and used against private citizens, they're stolen guns," said Sutton, a retired Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department lieutenant.



Securing weapons isn't difficult or too expensive, according to Bob Irwin, owner of the Gun Store in Las Vegas. One medium-sized safe costs about $600.



Irwin recommends other layers of security, including security cameras and even a dog. And while gun owners may spend a little extra money, they're buying peace of mind.



For those who can't afford a gun safe, Irwin recommends attaching a gun to a bed post with a bicycle chain.