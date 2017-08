Reno Martinez robbed two young women at gunpoint four months ago in their apartment and got in by claiming he was an undercover police officer.

But police say he also did something stupid that allowed them to quickly discover his identity.

"He came back [to the apartment] because he left his cell phone there," said District Attorney Steve Wolfson. He also said that Martinez left behind his Southern Nevada Health District ID card.

13 Action News Crime and Safety Expert, retired police Lt. Randy Sutton, has some advice for anyone who's approached by an undercover officer.

"Don't be afraid to ask for ID, not just a badge," Sutton explained.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Martinez, or any other fugitive, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555. You don't have to give your name, and you could be eligible for a cash reward.