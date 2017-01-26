Wanted fugitive accused of possessing child porn

Clear
A fugitive accused of child pornography-related charges is the Clark County District Attorney's Office Warrant Wednesday. James George Worthen faces charges of possession of child pornography and preparing, advertising or distributing child pornography. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.