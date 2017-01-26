Wanted fugitive accused of possessing child porn

KTNV Staff
6:54 PM, Jan 25, 2017
7:40 PM, Jan 25, 2017

James George Worthen faces charges of possession of child pornography and preparing, advertising or distributing child pornography.

A fugitive accused of child pornography-related charges is the Clark County District Attorney's Office Warrant Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

