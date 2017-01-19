Former substitute teacher sentenced for kissing student

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A former substitute teacher has been sentenced for kissing a student.



Robyn-Lea Gentile was initially sentenced to 19 to 48 months, which was suspended and she was given probation. She can be kept on probation for up to 5 years.



Gentile is required to register as a sex offender, pay fines and fees and meet the terms of her probation.



Gentile was a substitute at Harney Middle School but was accused of being involved with a high school student. She had been involved with a hip-hop club made up of students from both middle and high schools.



According to the police report following her arrest in March, Gentile and the student shared four to five kisses and around 800 text messages.