UPDATE: Man charged with OK Corral murder says he's innocent

UPDATE: Police believe Joel Nuno-Cruz shot and killed Alberto Sanchez de la Torre at the OK Corral nightclub.

Nuno-Cruz says he’s innocent. When asked if he pulled the trigger Nuno-Cruz answered. “Nah. No.”

He claims he never had any interaction with de la Torre and didn't know him. When asked if he knew who the killed the victim, Nuno-Cruz responded “no."

Nuno-Cruz says he was at the club, dancing with his girlfriend on the night of the incident. He went back inside after forgetting his phone.

"I saw the police, and I heard them tell people 'put your hands on your head.’ I just reacted," he said. "I don't know how the hell they link me to all that. The only thing I had in common [with] the person maybe was the hair that I used to have and glasses."

Las Vegas police also accuse Nuno-Cruz of committing eight armed robberies, opening fire in three of them. Nuno-Cruz says he had nothing to do with them.

One thing that is not in dispute: Nuno-Cruz led police on a manhunt that lasted for hours, forcing the lockdown of two schools and an entire neighborhood. He even jumped from a second-floor apartment to escape arrest.

When asked why he ran and risked his life, Nuno-Cruz answered, “I seen myself all over the news, so I'm like man, even though I didn't do it, it wasn't me, I wasn't gonna let myself get caught like that. I don't know. I just reacted real quick."

Police eventually caught up with Nuno-Cruz near Charleston Boulevard and Tree Line Drive, hiding out at the home of a frightened family.

ORIGINAL STORY

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -- A family is terrified after a murder suspect hid from police in their home.



Police conducted a massive search Thursday night near Charleston Boulevard and Treeline Drive to find Joel Nuno-Cruz -- a man wanted on murder and armed robbery charges.



Carolina Ramirez, 19, said she came home while the search was going on. That's when her mother calmly and quietly told her that Cruz was in the home.



"She was like 'OK, calm down. I'm just letting you guys know that the guy is here. He's hiding in the closet by the stairs," Ramirez said.



Ramirez said she immediately ran out of the home and alerted police.



Police took Cruz into custody. He is facing multiple charges including murder.



Ramirez told 13 Action News that her mother and 9-year-old sister were in the home with Cruz for hours. Her younger sister saw a gun in his hand and panicked.



"That's when the guy said 'It's okay. I'm not going to do anything. Just help me hide from the police,'" Ramirez said.



Ramirez said her mother and sister are shaken up but are otherwise doing OK.