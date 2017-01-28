UPDATE: Man charged with OK Corral murder says he's innocent

Current
UPDATE: Police believe Joel Nuno-Cruz shot and killed Alberto Sanchez de la Torre at the OK Corral nightclub.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -- A family is terrified after a murder suspect hid from police in their home.
Police conducted a massive search Thursday night near Charleston Boulevard and Treeline Drive to find Joel Nuno-Cruz -- a man wanted on murder and armed robbery charges.
Carolina Ramirez, 19, said she came home while the search was going on. That's when her mother calmly and quietly told her that Cruz was in the home.
"She was like 'OK, calm down. I'm just letting you guys know that the guy is here. He's hiding in the closet by the stairs," Ramirez said.
Ramirez said she immediately ran out of the home and alerted police.
Police took Cruz into custody. He is facing multiple charges including murder.
Ramirez told 13 Action News that her mother and 9-year-old sister were in the home with Cruz for hours. Her younger sister saw a gun in his hand and panicked.
"That's when the guy said 'It's okay. I'm not going to do anything. Just help me hide from the police,'" Ramirez said.
Ramirez said her mother and sister are shaken up but are otherwise doing OK.