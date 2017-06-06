CCSD substitute teacher accused of soliciting sex with a 16-year-old student

The Clark County School District Police Department has arrested 25-year-old Garic Wharton II for attempted sexual misconduct with a student.
Wharton has been employed as a substitute teacher at the South Academic Center in Las Vegas since his original hire date in February 2017.
A CCSD Police Department investigation that began on May 18 following a tip from a student revealed that Wharton was engaging in sexually explicit conversation to solicit sex with a 16-year-old female student via social media.
When officers became aware of the situation, Wharton was removed from his teaching responsibilities and he was arrested at his residence on June 1.