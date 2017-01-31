UPDATE: Former Boulder City Animal Control supervisor sentenced

UPDATE ON JAN. 31, 2017: Mary Jo Frazier was sentenced on Jan. 31 for one count of cruelty to animals. She will spend 90 days in jail, followed by a suspended sentence of 16 to 40 months. She must also attend and animal cruelty class and is not allowed to own or interact with animals while on probation. In addition, she is not allowed to use alcohol or marijuana.

Frazier entered a guilty plea in October of last year.

UPDATE ON MARCH 22, 2016: Mary Jo Frazier could be facing new charges. She is currently be investigating by the Drug Enforcement Agency. Boulder City police have released the following statement.

"In addition to referring the case against former employee Mary Jo Frazier to the Clark County District Attorney's office, the Boulder City Police Department initiated investigations related to the alleged missing funds and controlled substances. With regard to the former, the police department has indicated that its preliminary findings found no funds to be missing. As for the latter, the Boulder City Police Department reached out to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration for assistance. That investigation is active and ongoing, so it would not be appropriate to provide additional details until it has been concluded."

UPDATE: As of March 9, Mary Jo Frazier was released on bail. She had been jailed Tuesday on animal cruelty charges.

ORIGINAL STORY

Bail was set for $50,000 for the former Boulder City Animal Control supervisor accused of animal cruelty.



Mary Jo Frazier was in court Tuesday morning.

Mary Jo Frazier remanded & bail set at $50K for animal cruelty indictment — M Price (@LasVegasCourts) March 8, 2016



A grand jury indicted Frazier last week of two felony counts of animal cruelty. One is for unjustifiably killing her ex-husband's dog.



The other is for prematurely euthanizing a pit bull puppy. Frazier was even quoted saying she was just going to "stick" the dog because it wasn't worth the money.



The grand jury was not dismissed. If they have enough evidence, they could still charge Frazier with more crimes.



Frazier is facing up to eight years behind bars.