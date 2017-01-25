Armed robbery reported at Silverton hotel-casino sports book

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Las Vegas police are investigating a robbery at the Silverton hotel-casino's sports book Tuesday evening.



It occurred around 8:20 p.m. at the casino near Blue Diamond Road and Interstate 15.



Police said a black man entered the sports book, jumped into the cage area, presented a handgun and told employees to put money in a duffel bag. The employee complied and placed the money into the bag.



The suspect left through the exit by the parking garage and got into an SUV, possibly a gold Chevrolet Tahoe last seen on Blue Diamond Road.



