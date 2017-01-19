2 people dead after being shot

LAS VEGAS (AP/KTNV) - Police are investigating a double homicide in Las Vegas after they found a man running down the street with gunshot wounds on both his hands.

Officers were called to the 700 block of McWilliams Avenue to investigate reports of a man outside who had been shot.

Arriving officers located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds to his hands. The man advised officers he had been shot inside of a residence located in the 900 block of West Washington Avenue.

Other arriving officers went to that residence and located an adult male and an adult female, both deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. The wounded man was transported to the UMC Trauma Center to be treated for his injuries.

Investigators say the three victims were inside of the residence on Washington Avenue, when two adult males, who had been at the residence earlier in the evening, knocked at the door and were allowed in.

A short time later, the surviving victim heard gunshots, was shot in the hands, but was able to leave the home.

These are the 7th and 8th homicides investigated by the LVMPD in 2017. The identity of the victims, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

No arrests have been made and the two suspects have not been positively identified.

The motive appears to be narcotics related, and the suspects are possibly known to the victims.