LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - It is currently raining in the Las Vegas valley and that means that the roads are wet and slick.



Multiple crashes have been reported around the valley, including the local interstates. The crashes are resulting in several traffic delays.



As of 6:15 a.m. more than 3 dozen crashes have been reported in the valley.

In addition, there were approximately 3,200 customers without power at one point. Power was restored to all but a handful of customers by 7:45 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates or watch 13 Action News for the latest traffic and weather info.