LATEST: 13 Action News spoke with the woman and her boyfriend who jumped into action potentially saving the life of complete strangers near Alta and Durango early Monday morning.

"My first thought was like, we don't know if there's kids inside," said Marie Morales.

Morales, and her boyfriend, were returning home from a night out when she noticed something bright on the balcony of an apartment complex.

Moments before - a couple had been sleeping inside.@KTNV pic.twitter.com/Ml5XXbs8RL — Mahsa Saeidi (@MahsaKTNV) August 16, 2017

"It was just a little fire," she said.

As Morales turned around to investigate further, she said the flames became more intense. She pulled over and called 911. Meanwhile, her boyfriend and another man, threw rocks at the windows of the unit.

The people inside were sleeping when they woke to the sound of rocks hitting their window, according to firefighters.

Morales says she's glad about her split-second decision.

"It feels great," she said, "...I would love to get to know them one day."

ORIGINAL: Firefighters say that a person who was passing by a fire early Monday morning called 911 and alerted the residents to a fire by throwing rocks at a window. Heavy flames and smoke were coming from the balcony area of a condo at the Indian Wells Condominium complex on the corner of Durango and Alta drives when firefighters arrived. 2 adults live in the condo. The couple told fire investigators they had been outside smoking on the patio before going to bed. A family in a condo below was also displaced because of the fire.

The fire gutted the upstairs unit. The downstairs unit had water damage, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue officials.

There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.