As Morales turned around to investigate further, she said the flames became more intense. She pulled over and called 911. Meanwhile, her boyfriend and another man, threw rocks at the windows of the unit.
The people inside were sleeping when they woke to the sound of rocks hitting their window, according to firefighters.
Morales says she's glad about her split-second decision.
"It feels great," she said, "...I would love to get to know them one day."
ORIGINAL: Firefighters say that a person who was passing by a fire early Monday morning called 911 and alerted the residents to a fire by throwing rocks at a window. Heavy flames and smoke were coming from the balcony area of a condo at the Indian Wells Condominium complex on the corner of Durango and Alta drives when firefighters arrived. 2 adults live in the condo. The couple told fire investigators they had been outside smoking on the patio before going to bed. A family in a condo below was also displaced because of the fire.
The fire gutted the upstairs unit. The downstairs unit had water damage, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue officials.
There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.