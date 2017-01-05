Cooking fire displaces at least 2 at Siegel Suites

KTNV Staff
10:48 PM, Jan 4, 2017
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - At least two people were displaced when a kitchen fire got out of control at a Siegel Suites.

Las Vegas firefighters responded to the Siegel Suites Fremont II apartments at 1401 Fremont St., near 14th Street, at 7:58 p.m. Wednesday after reports of fire and smoke showing from a downstairs unit.
 
Firefighters arrived on scene and found heavy smoke showing from a downstairs unit of the two story building. Firefighters entered the small 500 square foot apartment and had the fire under control within a few minutes.
 
Occupants told firefighters they had a cooking fire that got out of control.  Damage was confined to the one unit. Damage was estimated at $5,000.
 
There were no reported injuries.

