CONTACT 13: VA makes new rule for veterans exposed at Camp Lejeune

Current
56°
Mostly cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 62°
LO: 51°
HI: 61°
LO: 46°
HI: 58°
LO: 43°
Mostly cloudy
HI: 62°
LO: 51°
HI: 61°
LO: 46°
HI: 58°
LO: 43°
Jury duty is a civic duty. But what happens when you're not able to serve? A valley man and prospective juror is speaking out after…
Some locals are bothered by some mail they received from a government agency. So they're reaching out to Contact 13 with questions about…
For decades thousands of Marines were exposed to a killer enemy right here at home -- dangerous chemicals in their water supply. A Contact…