Scammers set their sights on students

KTNV Staff
6:28 PM, Aug 17, 2017

College and high school students are now the number one target for scammers, according to the Better Business Bureau. Here's how to protect yourself.

College and high school students are now the number one target for scammers, according to the Better Business Bureau.

The Bureau said that students can be scammed through fake checks or money orders, online purchases, offers of employment, or through fake offers for scholarships.

To avoid these types of scams, the Bureau recommends to check the source of the information to make sure it's legitimate. Also, never pay for online transactions with a debit card.

