New app makes buying and selling easy

Las Vegas, NV (KTNV) - Everyone likes a little extra cash in their pocket. But a yard sale can be too much work. So where do you go when you're looking to sell some of your stuff? Contact 13 wants to tell you about a new and free app you may want to try.

It's called AdYoYo. This new app makes buying and selling simple. Just ask local user, Grant Swenson.

"It's super easy," says Grant.

He just bought a bucket of golf balls using the new app. Plus, he's looking to make some money.

"I'm currently selling my kitchen table and chairs," says Grant.

But AdYoYo includes some cool features Grant really likes. First, you don't just post a picture of what you're selling. On AdYoYo, you post video.

"Took a quick little video showing the table and chairs, and click the little button, and up it went. That was it," says Grant.

So whether you're buying or selling, you get a chance to really see or show off your item. AdYoYo has everything. We found free stuff, like a nightlight. Items for $10 to $20, like ski boots. Even cars, plus services like tile and carpet cleaning. Then there's the security aspect.

"We have an in app chat function where you can chat directly within the app, without having to give out a phone number, until you're actually ready to meet that person, says Christopher Kelly. He's CEO of the locally based app.

Kelly says they're approaching close to 15,000 users, with the majority right here in Las Vegas. And they want to make you're buying and selling even easier.

"We're working on an in-app escrow system. Payments can be made through the app, so you don't have to show up with cash," says Kelly.

Grant says he likes the app already, but says paying through the app is even better.

"It makes you feel a little bit safer that way. You never know what you're going to get out there," says Grant.