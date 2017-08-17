Las Vegas woman suing dealership for installing faulty Takata airbag

A Las Vegas woman is suing a used car dealership over a faulty airbag. 18-year-old Karina Dorado was almost killed in a crash in March.



18-year-old Karina Dorado and her famiuly claims they were not told that the 2002 Honda they purchased was totaled in a previous crash and rebuilt with a defective Takata airbag inflator.



The lawsuit accuses the dealership of frauit.



It is legal to pull airbags out of wrecked cars and resell them. But the shops may not know about the recall.

