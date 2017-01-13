CONTACT 13: Feds sue foodmaker for discrimination

The feds are cracking down on a Hispanic food company for hiring too many Hispanics.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed a complaint in federal court accusing Marquez Brothers - El Mexicano Foods of discrimination. The company has locations across the country, including one in Las Vegas.

The El Mexicano brand includes Hispanic cheeses, creams and meats.

According to the lawsuit, the company's nationwide workforce is between 96 percent and 98 percent Hispanic.

EEOC claims Marquez Brothers is violating federal law by discriminating and not hiring non-Hispanics, who in some cases say they were more qualified than the Hispanic person who got the job.

Others say they were discouraged from applying for jobs at all if they were not Hispanic.

We left a message with Marquez Brothers asking for a response but we haven't heard back.

The EEOC wants you to call them if you believe you were not hired by the company because of your race at 1-855-725-4456.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -